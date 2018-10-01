Motorcyclist Dies After Falling From Elevated Road in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) A Boise man on a motorcycle was killed late Sunday afternoon when he hit a barrier and fell from an elevated roadway. According to Idaho State Police, 39-year-old Seth Wilson had fallen through a gap on the I-184 near downtown Boise and landed near the Rhodes Park below at a little after 6:30 p.m. Wilson had been headed east on the elevated interstate when he lost control of his BMW sport bike and hit a barrier on the median. ISP says he had been wearing a helmet. Part of the interstate was blocked for more than three hours during the investigation.

