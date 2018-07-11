UPDATE: Idaho State Police say Gary Rupert has died from his injuries.

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – An Idaho motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after crashing on an off ramp on Interstate 84.

Police are still investigating the crash, which happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday on the Broadway Exit in Boise.

According to Idaho State Police, Gary Rupert, 52, of Meridian, was driving a Honda motorcycle eastbound on I-84 at the Broadway off ramp. Rupert failed to negotiate a curve, turning his motorcycle on its side, and came to rest in the roadway at the top of the off ramp.

Rupert was taken by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. He was not wearing a helmet, police say. The exit was partially blocked for about two and a half hours while crews worked to clear the scene.