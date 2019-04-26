Move Over Twin Falls, Idaho Falls Is Now Civilized
Idaho Falls can now join Twin Falls in the civilized world! The place many out-of-staters confuse with Twin Falls is getting a Costco. Now there can be even more confusion.
I didn’t realize the city up around the bend didn’t have a Costco. There’s a really big Walmart off my usual exit when I visit there.
A friend who lives in Idaho Falls once told me we’re lucky to have a canyon because they don’t have one. I think most people would prefer the store over the tourist attraction.
According to the East Idaho Business Journal, the actual opening is still quite far away. Late summer of next year. A developer once told me the big shoppers clubs do a variety of research before making a decision on location. Twin Falls was a crossroad for shoppers coming from Nevada and Sun Valley. Otherwise, we wouldn’t likely have Costco.
Idaho Falls will draw from a growing tourist base in East Idaho, as well as people settling in the area for the great lifestyle.