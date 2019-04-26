Move Over Twin Falls, Idaho Falls Is Now Civilized

Idaho Falls can now join Twin Falls in the civilized world! The place many out-of-staters confuse with Twin Falls is getting a Costco. Now there can be even more confusion.

I didn’t realize the city up around the bend didn’t have a Costco. There’s a really big Walmart off my usual exit when I visit there.

A friend who lives in Idaho Falls once told me we’re lucky to have a canyon because they don’t have one. I think most people would prefer the store over the tourist attraction.

According to the East Idaho Business Journal , the actual opening is still quite far away. Late summer of next year. A developer once told me the big shoppers clubs do a variety of research before making a decision on location. Twin Falls was a crossroad for shoppers coming from Nevada and Sun Valley. Otherwise, we wouldn’t likely have Costco.

Idaho Falls will draw from a growing tourist base in East Idaho, as well as people settling in the area for the great lifestyle.