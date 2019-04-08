Some roads in Blaine County are closed because of mud, runoff, and snow melting. The Blaine County, Idaho Facebook Page made the announcement on April 8, 2019, that some roads in the county would be closed starting at noon.

Roads and bridges impacted include:

Dry Creek Road: Closed at the snowplow turn around.

Closed at the snowplow turn around. Mecham Lane: Closed past the snowplow turn around.

Closed past the snowplow turn around. Parker Gultch: At the end of the County's pavement.

At the end of the County's pavement. Road Canyon: Closed at the intersection off of Austin Road.

Closed at the intersection off of Austin Road. Rock Creek Road: At the snowplow turn around on the north end and at the south end at Highway 20.

At the snowplow turn around on the north end and at the south end at Highway 20. West Glendale Road: Closed at the gravel portion near the snowplow turn around.

The closures come after the area was hit earlier this year with heavy snowfall in March . Last week parts of Blaine County were under a Flood Advisory as temperatures rose and caused snow in the area to melt. Blaine County Road and Bridge Crews say they plan to monitor the roads listed above as well as others in the county, as it's runoff season.