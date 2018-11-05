Murtaugh Woman Killed in Rollover on I-84 Near Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) A Magic Valley woman died on Interstate 84 near Mountain Home Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded to the accident at around 4:24 p.m. to the crash just east of Mountain Home in the westbound lane. Tiffany Clark, age 47, had been headed west in a GMC Yukon when she failed to negotiate a curve, went off the shoulder, came back onto the roadway, over corrected and rolled the vehicle in the median, according to ISP. Despite having a seat belt on, ISP says Clark did not survive the crash. Part of the westbound lanes were blocked for about an hour.