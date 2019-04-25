Must Watch: New Striking Aerial Drone Footage Of Shoshone Falls

A drone enthusiast has just shared some unreal footage to YouTube taken recently over the Shoshone Falls.

Since people first started buying drones for personal use more than a decade ago, we've seen more and more YouTube channels go up that are devoted to this ever improving aerial technology. Our country's most impressive landmarks are now being seen in a whole new, high-definition light.

Drone videos shot in the Magic Valley are being shared to various social media platforms on almost a daily basis it seems. Some are just of a much higher quality, depending on the model of machine and user's experience with editing software. This new footage posted to YouTube on April 24 by August Wheeler definitely is of a superior quality.

Double rainbows, passing birds (great shot at 2:14) and even some nicely executed time-lapse, set to a very pleasing ambient piano track, make this video a must watch.