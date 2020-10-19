Nampa Man Charged with Murder after Fight

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person is behind bars following a fight between two brothers in Nampa Sunday afternoon.

According to the Nampa Police Department, officer arrested Jeremiah Nupen, of Nampa, and charged him with second degree murder following a shooting on the 2000 block of Railroad St, in Nampa at around 6:24 p.m. According to police, an altercation took place within the home between two brothers with shots being fired inside, 38-year-old Jonathan Dallas was identified as the person shot.

Nupen, 33, was at the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody after further investigation and witness questioning. Nupen was booked into the Canyon County Jail. Police said the shooting was an isolated incident.