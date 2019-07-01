Nampa Man Dies When He Hits Back of Semi-trailer

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police say a Nampa man was killed when he struck the back of a semi-trailer near Caldwell this afternoon.

22-year-old Luis Cepeda had been driving a Ford Explorer on Interstate 84 and got off at the exit to Notus and Parma at around 3:50 p.m. when he didn't slow down in time and hit the back of a semi-truck that had slowed down for a traffic light in front of him.

ISP says Cepeda was not wearing a seat belt and died. The truck driver from Reno, Salvador Gamez, 54, was not injured in the crash and he had been wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked the off ramp for about three hours.