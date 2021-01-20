Nampa Man Killed in Head-on Crash Near Greenleaf

UPDATE:

GREENLEAF, Idaho (KLIX)-A head-on collision near Greenleaf Tuesday afternoon killed one man and another is now facing criminal charges.

According to Idaho State Police, Adam Hawthorne, 35, of Nampa was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Nampa were he died after being hit by another vehicle at around 4:19 p.m. ISP said Hawthorne was driving a Ford Ranger east on Idaho Highway 19 when he was hit head-on by a Toyota Camry driven by Pedro Avalos, of Nyssa, Oregon. The collision caused the Ford to roll. ISP said Avalos is now facing charges of vehicular manslaughter after witnesses allegedly reported Avalos had been driving aggressively before loosing control of the car and crashing into the other vehicle. He is also facing one count of injury to a child because there was a young child in the car at the time of the crash, the child was not injured.

Avalos, 30, was taken to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. Most of the highway was blocked for about four hours while crews cleared the scene. The Canyon County Sheriff's Office assisted ISP with the crash.