One Killed in Rollover Near Greenleaf

GREENLEAF, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were thrown from a car when it rolled Sunday morning near Greenleaf, one person later died at a hospital.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:37 a.m. on Friends Road south of Greenleaf, where a 2004 Toyota Sienna, driven by Scotty Abbott, 31, of Namapa, went off the shoulder and rolled. Abbot and passenger Tannesa Cavaness, 34, of Payette, were ejected from the car, ISP said neither one of them had a seat belt on.

The two were taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise where Abbott died.