National Writer Names Idaho’s Best State Parks; So. Idaho Snubbed

A past story written by a staffer of a national travel website that lists Idaho's most impressive state parks was re-shared recently, and has no mention of any of the southern regions destinations.

Onlyinyourstate.com re-shared a 2016 piece that was written by someone identifying herself as "Jennifer," in which nine of the Gem State's state parks were highlighted as the top locations statewide that will "knock your socks off."

I must say, while the website does publish good content from time to time, they do tend to have a habit of completely over-looking southern Idaho. The parks mentioned as the state's best are in fact fantastic Idaho destinations in their own right, but had I written the piece, there are a couple in the southern part of our state that probably should have gotten some recognition.

Central and Northern Idaho made up the majority of parks listed by Only In Your State, with Bear Lake State Park in St. Charles being last on the list, and the only one that could fall into the category of south Idaho. Cities such as Coeur d' Alene, Island Park, McCall and Lewiston all received accolades.

Here in south Idaho, I've had the good fortune of visiting Castle Rocks State Park, City of Rocks National Reserve and Thousand Springs State Park, and find each of them totally worthy of being included in a state "best of" list. While southern Idaho may be flatter, and not have the seemingly limitless number of wilderness acres that are found in the central, eastern and northern parts of the state, counties such as Cassia and Gooding do have some amazing parks that were left off the list.