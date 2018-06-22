Nearly 100 Fish Found Dead at Dierkes after Being Stocked

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho Department of Fish and Game are looking into a large number of dead fish found at Dierkes Lake. According to information on the department's Facebook page, some 75 to 100 fish were found dead at the popular fishing and swimming hole in Twin Falls this week. Fish and Game says they don't believe it is a large scale fish kill. Officials say all the dead fish are rainbow trout that were recently stocked and say the fish may have not left the boat ramp area, got disoriented, or went into very shallow water. The fish may have gotten stranded in area where they didn't do well. Fish and Game have labeled the event as a delayed mortality related to stocking and may look into other areas of the lake to introduce fish in the future.