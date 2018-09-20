New Attractions Planned for Jerome Park

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) By summer of next year citizens of Jerome will see new additions to one of the city parks. The city of Jerome Announced plans to improve the North Park with new amenities such as a play ground, picnic shelters, splash pad and amphitheater. Earlier this year a group of citizens formed the North Park Improvement Coalition got permission from the city council and began collecting funds. The coalition received major sponsorship from Idaho Central Credit union to complete the project. The city says it along with the Jerome Recreation District will help with in-kind services to help with construction. “How cool is this? We are very grateful to Idaho Central Credit Union for generously funding a significant portion of these projects for the benefit of the community.” City Administrator Mike Williams said in a press release. “Jerome is a growing community and these new amenities will be appreciated and utilized by our citizens and guests. I’m thrilled that families will have another place in Jerome to go and make memories.” A ground breaking is planned for Thursday, September 27, at 11 a.m. Some work will get started this fall with projected expected to be complete by Summer 2019.