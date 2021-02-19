New Batch of Best Friends Arrives at Twin Falls Animal Shelter

Winter has started to show its chilly head the last few weekends so we are once again spending more time indoors, like a winter quarantine on top of our pandemic quarantine. You shouldn't be spending these gloomy days alone though and your best friend shouldn't be spending these days at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. If you need a best friend to keep you company and entertained, there are many new dogs and cats at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter along with many who have been there for quite a while.

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter just posted some new pictures of available cats and dogs on their Facebook page.

There looks to be a nice variety of dogs:

There appear to be some cool cats there too:

The shelter doesn't post all the available cats and dogs in their Facebook galleries. So if you don't see a cat or dog that looks like your dream pet, you can still head to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter to see the rest of their furry residents. Plus, with the road closed on Shoshone you probably have to drive past the shelter anyways as part of the detour.

If adoption isn't in your cards, but you still want to help out, there are other ways to help out. The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is always looking for, and needing, donations of: money, food, blankets, toys, and volunteers to spend time with the animals.

Twin Falls Animal Shelter Adoptable Cats and Dogs February 2021

Dogs as best friends