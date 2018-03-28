New Bicycle Shop Hosts Ribbon Cutting Just In Time For Spring

Bull Moose Bicycles is a shop in Downtown Twin Falls that has technically been open for about a month, but they will have their Grand Opening April 6th.

The bicycle shop focuses on helping riders get their bikes back up to par after dusting it off from it sitting all winter long. According to their Facebook page, they focus on repairing rather than replacing parts. Plus, if you need a new bike, they have new and used bikes available for purchase.

Bull Moose Bicycles is having a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 6th at their location starting at 4:30 p.m. They will be giving away a classic Schwinn and refreshments.

They are located at 160 Main Ave. N. in Downtown Twin Falls