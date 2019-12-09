New Mexican Bakery Open In Twin Falls

Chalk this one up to one of the best-kept secrets in Twin Falls. A new Mexican bakery is open in Twin Falls and you may recognize the name.

The bakery is called La Michoacana and apparently this is an extension of the bakery they have in Jerome. La Michoacana is located next to El Toro by the Turf Plaza and they are officially open. There are tons of breads and goodies on the shelves that are freshly made.

I have to admit I don't really know what a Mexican bakery entails. I do know that from the pictures and videos I have seen I want to eat it all. There is unfortunately not a lot of information about the store online yet but there are reports that there is fresh bread, freshly made tortillas and of course candy.

If you are interested in contacting them the number to the bakery is 208-969-9928. Their official address is 772 Falls Ave. Just in case you didn't know where El Toro or the Turf Club was. Plus they are open 7 days a week so you can satisfy that craving at pretty much any time.

Since they do have a location in Jerome, many Twin Falls residents would drive to go get their fresh treats. The one in Jerome is located at 236 S. Lincoln Ave. I have never been a big fan of the Mexican candies that I have tried but my goal is to go in and try everything that this bakery has to offer.