TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A new light to warn drivers of possible pedestrians crossing a south Twin Falls street is being installed today.

According to the city of Twin Falls, a pedestrian crossing beacon at Harrison Street and Orchard Drive should be completed by the end of Thursday. The city says the lights should improve visibility of people, especially students, crossing Orchard Drive. The signs will have a button for people to push before they cross that alerts drivers to stop.

According to the city, officials are working on agreements with property owners on Harrison to extend sidewalks from Orchard to South Hills Middle School, which is about an eighth of a mile apart. The city is also working to get vegetation removed that might block the view for drivers to increase safety.

The city said it will increase police presence in the area after a recent traffic survey found some drivers continue to exceed the 35 mph speed limit. The pedestrian light installation shouldn't disrupt traffic while crews work, however drivers have been asked to slow down and watch for workers.