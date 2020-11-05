New Stores In Mall And Construction Resumes On Texas Roadhouse

The Magic Valley Mall has been busy. They are welcoming seven new stores into the mall and made the announcement that the Texas Roadhouse construction has resumed. All good news for the area!

Texas Roadhouse will be by Olive Garden and with construction resumed we are hoping it will be open sooner rather than later. Texas Roadhouse will be the first one in the market and everyone is ready for those delicious rolls am I right?

The new stores in the Magic Valley Mall include the PlayJoy arcade that we have already shared and got everyone excited about.

Remi Bleu and Remi Bleu Kids are boutique style stores that are now open. They offer women's clothing and local brands. They also have farm house and mid century modern styles for women and children.

Allstate Insurance is now in the mall by Hobby Loby

Dulcelandia is a Mexican candy store that has a huge variety of not only candy but snacks.

El Asadero Mexican Restaurant will be in the food court. It is going to be where the Garibaldi's used to be across from Bohme

Sweet Shack is going to be a coffee, ice cream and snow cone location. They will also be in the food court next to Buckle.

It is always exciting to see growth and businesses in the Magic Valley Mall. We will definitely have to go check it out.