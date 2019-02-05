JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – County law officers are now able to receive fast and accurate locations of cellphone callers that dial 911.

The technology, called Rapid SOS, works on iPhones with iOS and Android phones 4.0 and up. It is important to first responders so they know where to locate emergency callers.

Formerly when a 911 call was made, dispatchers would see the address of the tower from which the cellphone was transmitting. Afterward, the dispatcher would retransmit the call that would reveal the general location of the cellphone, which wasn't always accurate.

Upon using RapidSOS for the first time, however, the program plotted the call accurately and a deputy immediately located the caller.

RapidSOS CEO Michael Martin said the communications technology is being provided to the Southern Idaho Regional Communications Center (SIRCOMM) for use in the several counties the dispatch center covers.

“We are thrilled to provide the communications officers for Jerome, Gooding, Lincoln, and Twin Falls counties with the information they need to get citizens help quickly in an emergency,” he said in a statement.

SIRCIOMM Director Lindsey Hope said her facility is always looking for new ways to improve and that she is excited about using the technology.

“RapidSOS is helping to transform the life-saving platform we operate on a daily basis,” she said.