JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Expect a new traffic signal pattern starting next week on a Jerome roadway.

A change in the traffic signal operation at Idaho Highway 25 and Tiger Drive will take place next week, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. ITD explained in a news release on Tuesday that the changes are to improve pedestrian safety.

ITD Traffic Engineer Bruce Christensen said in the prepared statement:

“There will now be a 10-second lead time where a walk signal is present for pedestrians prior to a green light signaling vehicles they may proceed. All vehicles will still have to yield to foot traffic, but this new phasing will increase pedestrian visibility.”

The department said temporary signs will alert motorists of the changed signal phasing, and that permanent signage will be added to direct drivers to yield to oncoming traffic and pedestrians.