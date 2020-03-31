New York Man Arrested in E. Idaho Following Pursuit

REXBURG, Idaho (KLIX)-A New York man is accused of leading east Idaho police on a chase involving a stolen vehicle Monday evening.

According to Idaho State Police, 34-year-old Stephen Freeman is behind bars on multiple charges including felony eluding, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of dug paraphernalia, first offense DUI, providing false information to law enforcement, and driving on a suspended license.

ISP said in a statement the pursuit began at around 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20 near Rexburg. Freeman allegedly was driving a stolen 2016 Honda Fit. Freeman exited the highway and crashed the vehicle. Both Freeman and his passenger were taken to Madison Memorial Hospital and then Madison County Jail once medically cleared.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Rexburg Police Department helped ISP during the pursuit.