North Idaho Children Found, AMBER Alert Canceled

RATHDRUM, Idaho (KLIX)-Northern Idaho police have canceled an AMBER Alert for two children who went missing nearly a week ago. According to the Rathdrum Police Department, the two children involved, a six-year-old and 17-year-old have been found, but could not elaborate any further as the investigation is ongoing.

The AMBER Alert was issued last Thursday, June 4, for the two children who were allegedly taken by the non-custodial mother, Mimi Hiibel of Rathdrum. At the time police said the young child had been in imminent danger.