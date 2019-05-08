It's confirmed Garth Brooks is going to be playing his first headlining concert in Idaho this CENTURY. The last time he was in Idaho for a show was for a benefit concert with the Sun Valley Summer Symphony in 2010 .

Garth Brooks will be playing at Albertson's Stadium July 20th 7 p.m. It's going to be the first major concert event ever at the stadium and you best believe this show is going to sell out quick.

Make sure you mark your calendars for May 17th because that is when tickets go on sale. They are anticipating so many people buying the tickets that you can only purchase eight of them! Plus, they are only going to start off at $94.95.

When they go on sale, you will only be able to purchase tickets at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or by calling 1-877-654-2784.

KEZJ is so excited that Garth has announced he is coming here for his stadium tour and we are happy to announce we'll be giving away some tickets!

I have heard Garth has the best concert performances. A friend even said it was the best concert she had ever seen. The best part is how affordable the tickets are going to be. I tried to see him in Las Vegas, but the ticket prices were out of my broke college student price range.