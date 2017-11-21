One Flown by Helicopter after Crash in Jerome County

EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash around 3:30 Monday afternoon at the intersection of 1600 E. and 990 S. in Eden.

Officers said a tan Ford Expedition was driving west on 990 S. when they ran a stop sign colliding with a black Dodge Dart.

The driver of the Dart was transported via air ambulance to St Luke's Magic Valley.

The officer said 3 or 4 people from the Expedition were also transported to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.