One Hospitalized after Crash with Semi in Fruitland

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KLIX)-A New Plymouth driver had to be taken to the hospital following a crash with a semi-truck driven by a Shoshone man Thursday morning in Fruitland.

According to Idaho State Police, 20-year-old Riley Clark, was headed north on U.S. Highway 95 in a 2008 Kia Optima at around 6:40 a.m. when he struck the semi. ISP said the semi-truck, a 2008 Kenworth, driven by Ronald Ekstrand, 39, of Shoshone, was turning east onto a side road from the highway.

Both drivers had their seat belts one, Ekstrand was not injured. Clark was taken to St. Luke's Medical Center in Fruitland. part of the highway was blocked for more than two hours.