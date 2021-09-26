One Killed, Another Injured in Early Morning UTV Crash Near Deary

DEARY, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another injured when their all-terrain vehicle overturned near Deary early Saturday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Forks Road just east of Deary when a 2014 Polaris Ranger overturned when the driver overcorrected when they went off the road. ISP said the driver and passenger, both adult males, were thrown from the UTV. The passenger died at the scene, the driver was taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Neither men had been wearing a seat belt or helmet. Alcohol is a factor in the crash.

