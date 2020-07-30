CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-One woman is dead and a man facing charges after an early morning motorcycle crash in Canyon County Thursday.

According to Idaho State Police, 32-year-old Apollo Martinez, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter after his passenger Carla Rosas, 27, of Nampa was killed at around 12:30 a.m. when their Harley-Davidson motorcycle went off a curve.

ISP said alcohol is thought to be a factor in the crash as Martinez was headed down Cherry Lane, near Middleton Road, and failed to negotiate the curve. Martinez was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Nampa. ISP said neither rider had a helmet on.