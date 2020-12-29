One Killed in Nampa Stabbing, Man Charged with Aggravated Battery

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old man is facing an aggravated battery charge following a stabbing early Sunday morning in Nampa.

According to the Nampa Police Department, Juanito Rodriguez was charged and booked into the Canyon County Jail on December 27 after officers responded to a report of a stabbing at around 12:47 a.m. When police arrived to the neighborhood they found a 28-year-old man dead in the street with multiple stab wounds.

Police say a fight broke out between several people which injured another man who had to be sent to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Nampa Police have asked anyone with more information regarding the incident to call them.