One Killed in Rollover Near Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A passenger in an SUV died when he was thrown from the vehicle in a rollover Saturday afternoon near Mountain Home.

According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded to a call at around 3:55 p.m. north of Mountain Home near Mashburn Road and Canyon Creek Road for a single vehicle rollover Feb. 29.

ISP said 46-year-old Lloyd Hughes, of Mountain Home, was ejected from a Dodge Durango when the driver overcorrected, hit a rock, and rolled the vehicle. The driver, Chantine Anderson-Flock, 38, also of Mountain Home, was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The crash is under investigation.