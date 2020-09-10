One Killed, Juveniles Hospitalized in Crash in Minidoka County

PAUL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Paul woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Minidoka County.

According to Idaho State Police, a juvenile was headed west on 300 S in a Ford F-150 pickup and failed to stop at the stop sign at 500 W and struck a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup at around 8 p.m. The driver of the Dodge, Sonia Vega, 39, was taken to Cassia Regional Medical Center where she was declared deceased, she had not been wearing a seat belt. A juvenile passenger in the Dodge was taken to Minidoka Memorial Hospital.

ISP said there were three juveniles in the Ford pickup who were also taken to Cassia Regional Medical Center, they had all been wearing seat belts. The Minidoka Sheriff's Department, Heyburn Police Department, West End Fire Department, Emergency Response Ambulance, and Burley Life Run Ambulance also responded to the crash.