One Killed South of Emmett

EMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-A Star man died in a crash Thursday afternoon as he was ejected from his SUV in a two-vehicle crash south of Emmett.

According to Idaho State Police, Ronald Burlile, 61, was thrown from his 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe when he collided with A box truck on State Highway 16 at around 4:30 p.m., a juvenile passenger was flown by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

In a statement ISP said Burlile had tried to pass the box truck on the passenger side using the slow moving turnout lane on the highway and rolled. The driver of the box truck was not injured. The highway was blocked for more than three hours. The investigation is ongoing.