One Killed, Three Injured at Waste Disposal Facility Near Boise

GRAND VIEW, Idaho (KLIX) Company officials released a statement after a worker died in an explosion Saturday morning southeast of Boise at a waste disposal site. In a news release, US Ecology announced the death of Monte "Alex" Green of Grand View, after he was reported missing after an explosion at the facility at around 9:23 a.m. In a statement from Idaho State Police on behalf of the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office, the explosion happened in one of the facility's buildings where powdered magnesium products are processed. Three other people were injured by the explosion. Green was working as an equipment operator moving material when the accident happened.

"This is a tragedy that has been felt through the entire US Ecology family and the darkest day in US Ecology's 66-year history. The entire US Ecology family extends its deepest, heartfelt sympathy to the employees, family members, and loved ones affected by this tragic event. Our focus will now be helping our team members cope with this loss while conducting a thorough investigation and working with authorities as they close out their own investigations." said Chairman and Chief Executive Office Jeff Feeler in a prepared statement.