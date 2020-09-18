One Killed When Pickup Hits Equipment Near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover near Blackfoot Friday morning on Interstate 15.

According to Idaho State Police, 77-year-old Leonard Wadsworth, of Blackfoot, was headed south at a little before 7 a.m. in a GMC pickup when the vehicle went right of construction cones and hit a parked forklift.

ISP said in a statement no one was in the forklift at the time, Wadsworth died at the scene and had been wearing a seat belt. The crash is under investigation.