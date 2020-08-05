One Sent to Hospital in Crash North of Gooding

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-A Shoshone woman was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon when he struck a trailer north of Gooding.

According to Idaho State Police, at just after 4 p.m. 26-year-old Jordan Eden was driving a Chrysler van north on Idaho Highway 46 when she hit a trailer in front of her being pulled by a Dodge pickup as it started to turn onto county road 1500 East. Eden was not wearing a seat belt and taken to North Canyon Medical Center.

The driver of the pickup did not need to be taken to the hospital. The crash blocked traffic on the highway a little more than an hour, according to ISP.

CORRECTION: the sex of the person sent to the hospital has been corrected.