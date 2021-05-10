Open House for Final Widening Stage of U.S. 93 in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The public will get a change to look at the final design plans for a section of U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County at an open house this week.

The Idaho Transportation Department will begin the final stage of a widening project on U.S. 93 at 300 South, just north of the interchange with Interstate 84. ITD has completed sections of the project to the north and south of the final and fourth stage.

Idaho Transportation Department, Jessica Williams

An open house meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Idaho Fish and Game Magic Valley Regional Office, which is located near the project area, 324 South 417 East in Jerome. Only 50 people will be admitted into the building at one time according to COVID-19 guidelines. ITD will also provide an online version of the meeting for people unable to attend which will be available from May 13 to May 27 on the project webpage.

The public can submit comments until June 4: Email:

Nathan.Jerke@itd.idaho.gov

Online: itdprojects.org/projects/us-93-300-south-road

Mail: Idaho Transportation Department

Attn: Nathan Jerke

216 South Date Street

Shoshone, ID 83352

