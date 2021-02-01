OPINION: Left-Wing Media Wants Republicans Designated Terrorists

I’m a Republican. I drive a Chevy. I’ve often been partial to Dodge. I don’t put my hands on other people and I expect the same treatment (I borrowed that one from John Wayne’s character in the Shootist!). I’ve never broken a window in greed or anger. I was accidentally pushed against one while playing on my front porch when I was 14-years-old. The glass shattered and sliced open the back of my shirt. I was unharmed.

My mom made me take my newspaper route money and buy new glass. I walked to the hardware store and a man cut the pane to size and wrapped it and I carried it home.

These things I cite because it offers a glimpse of the ordinariness of life for most people I know who call themselves Republicans.

This morning I was doing some research for my show and came across this story. The writer is familiar. For many years he wrote a column at the Washington Post and was an admitted socialist before it was cool to identify as a lefty in mainstream media. He wants Republicans listed as domestic terrorists. Last summer, his kind torched cities across America and were praised for their efforts to get their fair share.

I realize there’s too much finger pointing across the divide. There are bad people in every large movement. Or good people who’ll sometimes do bad things. This notion we’ll simply silence a side we don’t like is a war no one will win.

Check out this video from a young reporter who dropped into Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was stunned people outside the DC Beltway have a different worldview. And she was frightened. The left wants us cancelled because it fears traditional America. We’ve become more than a straw man. We're the sum of all leftist fears. It suggests they’re not terribly secure and confident in their own position.