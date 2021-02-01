OPINION: Left-Wing Media Wants Republicans Designated Terrorists

Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

I’m a Republican.  I drive a Chevy.  I’ve often been partial to Dodge.  I don’t put my hands on other people and I expect the same treatment (I borrowed that one from John Wayne’s character in the Shootist!).  I’ve never broken a window in greed or anger.  I was accidentally pushed against one while playing on my front porch when I was 14-years-old.  The glass shattered and sliced open the back of my shirt.  I was unharmed.

My mom made me take my newspaper route money and buy new glass.  I walked to the hardware store and a man cut the pane to size and wrapped it and I carried it home.

These things I cite because it offers a glimpse of the ordinariness of life for most people I know who call themselves Republicans.

This morning I was doing some research for my show and came across this story.  The writer is familiar.  For many years he wrote a column at the Washington Post and was an admitted socialist before it was cool to identify as a lefty in mainstream media.  He wants Republicans listed as domestic terrorists.  Last summer, his kind torched cities across America and were praised for their efforts to get their fair share.

I realize there’s too much finger pointing across the divide.  There are bad people in every large movement.  Or good people who’ll sometimes do bad things.  This notion we’ll simply silence a side we don’t like is a war no one will win.

Check out this video from a young reporter who dropped into Cheyenne, Wyoming.  She was stunned people outside the DC Beltway have a different worldview.  And she was frightened.  The left wants us cancelled because it fears traditional America.  We’ve become more than a straw man.  We're the sum of all leftist fears.  It suggests they’re not terribly secure and confident in their own position.

 

