Opinion: The Bungling Canadian Buffoon In Blackface

Who knows, Justin Trudeau could be hiding in plain sight in the pre-dawn picture above. The Canadian Prime Minister met media this week and answered questions about three times he wore blackface. Unlike his media groupies, he didn’t call it “brownface”. The choice of the latter word makes me believe some in the press are trying to reduce the potential impact on their hero’s career.

He was just smart enough to learn words and phrases to impress liberal elites and advance his political career.

From my perspective, he shouldn’t quit or be forced from office due to something he did 20 years ago and likely he didn’t intend any harm. He apologized for his hurtful behavior but it isn’t like he’s clubbing baby seals. Now that really hurts!

This is, as liberals would call it, a “teachable” moment. In other words, were Trudeau a conservative instead of a liberal he would be hounded from office by media mobsters. So, let’s stop the demands politicians, entertainers and radio hosts grovel to appease the politically correct. This morning I read a story about the Canadian press. It’s getting a $600 million bailout from taxpayers. Thanks to King Justin!

I like people I’ve met in Canada or while they’re visiting here. It’s just I always get the impression they see themselves as more civilized than their neighbors to the south. When not putting on blackface or clubbing seals, that is.

Trudeau is a dope. He’s gotten through life on a family name and looks. He was just smart enough to learn words and phrases to impress liberal elites and advance his political career.

Voters shouldn’t reject him because he painted himself (potentially dozens of times) but because he doesn’t have the brains to pour the urine from a boot.