Oregon Becomes First State To Decriminalize Hard Drugs Like Meth

We have all been so focused on the Presidential election, I almost missed this. Oregon has officially become the first state to decriminalize hard drugs. This does not mean the substance is legal, it has less harsh punishment.

According to reports, hard drugs like cocaine, heroin and meth are going to be decriminalized. It also has an amount limit. So less than 1 gram of heroin or MDMA (examples include Molly or Ecstasy), 2 grams of meth, 12 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms and 40 doses of LSD, oxycodone or Methadone.

The reason they are decriminalizing these small amounts is to try to help people who are addicted get treatment rather than go to jail. Instead, the fine will be up to $100 and they will offer addiction services that will be funded by marijuana sales.

So this doesn't mean that hard drugs can be trafficked through the area without consequences, I imagine that is the strategy behind the amount maximum. It also does not mean that if a person is on drugs while committing a crime that they will not also get in trouble for that crime.

I appears they are looking for a way to get less people in jail and try to help people who are addicted get healthy. I am not sure how I feel about the entire situation. I guess we will see how it goes in Oregon.