Oregon: Campfires, Open Flames Prohibited at All State Parks

(KLIX) – Vacationers planning a trip to Oregon should be aware that all campfires and open flames in all state parks are prohibited.

The ban took effect today after Gov. Kate Brown declared Oregon in a state of fire emergency.

MG Devereux, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department deputy director, said in a news release on Thursday that the ban is meant to avoid any accidental fires that would further tax limited firefighting resources.

“We understand this is an inconvenience for campers, especially those who might not see the immediate need for local fire restrictions,” he said. “We appreciate the public’s patience and their willingness to help protect our natural areas.”

The fire ban is expected to last at least one week, but will be reevaluated at that time.

Information about fire restrictions at the state parks can be found online or by calling the state parks info line at 800-551-6949.