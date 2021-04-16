Oregon Man Killed in Semi-truck Crash in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-An Oregon man was killed Friday morning when a semi-truck crossed the median on Interstate 84 in Caldwell and crashed into his semi.

According to Idaho State Police, Clifford Dow, 34, of White City was killed in the two-truck crash at around 11:40 a.m. Dow had been driving westbound when Jesus CGastelum Corrales, 24, of Glenns Ferry, headed east, lost control of his Pterbilt truck and crossed the median, hitting Dow.

Corrales was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. ISP investigators have asked anyone that may have witnessed the crash or had been following the semi-truck headed eastbound before the crash happened to contact them at 208-846-7500.