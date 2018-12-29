Oregon Man Killed on Interstate 84 Near Fruitland

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KLIX) An Oregon man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Idaho Saturday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, Franklin Bashon, age 44, of Ontario, was headed west on the interstate at around 4:24 p.m. in a Hyundai Sonata when he went through the median, crossed the eastbound lanes, went into the Snake River View Rest Area and struck two parked trailers. ISP says despite wearing a seat belt, Bashon died from his injuries.