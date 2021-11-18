Orpheum Theatre In Twin Falls ID Presenting ‘Elf: The Musical’

One of the most beloved Christmas tales to ever play on big screens throughout the world will be adapted for the stage at the Orpheum Theatre in Twin Falls this December.

Comedic actor Will Ferrell brought "Buddy The Elf" to life in movie theaters across the planet in November of 2003. The movie grossed $177 million in the United States, and has become a holiday staple for many families that enjoy getting together for Christmas films each December.

Not a single Christmas season has gone by in the past 17 years where my family has not watched the movie Elf. The Chevy Chase holiday classic, Christmas Vacation, is probably the one movie I laugh harder at in the month of December, and I've seen that one at least 50 times.

I was excited to see the Orpheum Theatre add a musical adaptation of the tale to its events calendar just a few days ago. They have nine shows sceduled in total that will run December 4 through 19, at the historic venue located at 146 Main Avenue North.

To purchase tickets to see Elf: The Musical, showing next month at the Orpheum Theatre in Twin Falls, click here. December's run will feature six evening performances and three matinees. For more information on future events at the Orpheum Theatre, you can visit the Facebook page.

Aside from holiday productions, the venue will host a number of private events leading up to the new year as well. I'm really hoping to find time between all the holiday madness to check out this production.

Hansen Rock Creek Christmas Lights 2020

Check Out Pictures Of Santa's House

Fireplaces For The Holidays

Balanced Rock Star Shower Dec 1 2020