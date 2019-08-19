Overnight Detour Coming Up Again on I-84

(KLIX) – An overnight detour is once again planned on Interstate 84.

The detour – or temporary traffic pattern, as the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) calls it – will be in effect for motorists traveling eastbound from Burley between 2 to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Crews during this period will be replacing a concrete deck on the newly constructed bridge.

Drivers should anticipate reduced speeds through the work zone and pay attention to signage, which ITD said is in place to safely direct motorists through the area.

The project is part of the Salt Lake Interchange replacement project, which started in May 2018 and is slated for completion in late 2020.