Pam Hemphill was a Facebook connection. Then she went to prison. I’m not sure the Idaho woman is on social media today, or that she still resides here, though a friend in the Treasure Valley told me he still sees her at events. She’s no longer a conservative supporter of President Trump. Not after she was sent to prison for her part in a riot at the U.S. Capitol five years ago. The Biden Justice Department locked her away, even as she was undergoing cancer treatment.

Hemphill has made a Complete 180-Degree Turn

Maybe it’s Stockholm syndrome, but she’s become a favorite of the American left. Yesterday, she was a guest of the leftists at a hearing at the same Capitol. Odd, five years later, and liberals are still litigating the matter. Did they fail to notice Trump is back in the White House? In other words, lawfare didn’t work.

I shared the video of Hemphill’s testimony with my friend in Boise. I suggested she’s being used, and he replied that he believes she enjoys being in the spotlight. He shared a story. At an event marking the 250th anniversary of our country's founding, she approached State Senator Kelly Anthon and began recording. My friend witnessed the exchange, and he claims Hemphill tried to bait the Republican Senator from Cassia County. It didn’t work, and he was polite, causing her to walk away.

Bad People are Preying on the Elderly

If I could offer advice to my former Facebook friend, it’s that being bitter in old age is no way to live, and more than a few people are willing to take advantage of the lonely. Those are the people I worry about, and not some angry mob breaking windows. The latter fade away. The former are relentless.

