Parts of Highway 95 Closed Due To Mudslide

A huge mudslide took place last night right over the top of Highway 95 shutting down portions of the road. As far as we know, nobody's been injured but cleanup is slow going because of the size of the mudslide.

KTVB reports that Highway 95 is shut down between milepost 197 to 205, north of Riggins. All traffic is being diverted at milepost 161 and 234 where roadblocks are set up to make sure nobody gets into a dangerous situation.

Please stay away from this area if possible. Idaho State Police, ITD, and the Idaho County Sheriff's Office are all on the scene now.