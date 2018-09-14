Two Trucks Crash in West Idaho, Drivers Hospitalized

WILDER, Idaho (KLIX) Authorities say one truck turned in front of another causing a crash near Wilder on Thursday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, David Austin, age 71, of Nampa, was driving a truck pulling a trailer when he tried to make a left turn off of US Highway 95 when another truck with trailer crashed into him head-on. The crash blocked the entire roadway. Austin, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital while the driver of the other truck, Clayton Reeder, age 36, of Emmett, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was flown by air ambulance to the hospital. The crash is under investigation.