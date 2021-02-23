Parvo Season Coming: How Twin Falls Can Keep Puppies Safe

If you have ever had a puppy or young dog get the Parvovirus you know how devastating it can be. The big season for Parvo in pets is spring and fall, so it is right around the corner. If you have a puppy there are a few things you can do to help prevent Parvo from getting to your pet.

According to research done by veterinarians Parvovirus is incredibly contagious and often fatal. It is also most commonly spread during the spring and fall. If you have a puppy or a young dog, veterinarians say it is important to get your dog vaccinated for Parvo between 18 and 20 weeks old.

Signs and symptoms of Parvo are incredibly sad to watch. It is an intestinal issue so vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, loss of appetite, callusing to their nose and feet pads and nasal discharge among other things. It can also cause neurological disorders like seizures and twitching. Puppies are the ones most likely to get Parvo and even if they get the vaccine it isn't 100 percent positive they won't get it.

So if you have a young puppy, you should vaccinate them for Parvo and you should still avoid places like dog parks if they are young and susceptible, it is incredible contagious. You should also bleach all hard surfaces including your yard.

I had several dogs get Parvo when I was a kid and it was awful. I also remember bleaching our back yard every single year to try to prevent it again. It is heartbreaking.