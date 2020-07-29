MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-Little details are being released after a missing person was found dead inside a residence in Mountain Home on Tuesday.

According to the Mountain Home Police Department, a person was found dead during a missing person investigation when officers went to the residence in the southwest area of town. The death was determined to be the result of a domestic violence involving the estranged husband. The suspect is being held on a charge of failure to report a deceased person in Pecos, Texas, with a $500,000 bond. The police department also said in a statement there were children involved and are safe.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Mountain Home Police Department at (208) 587-2101. The Idaho State Police Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Processing Unit is assisting police with the investigation.