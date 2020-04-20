Pet Food Pantry Available To Those In Need Of Cat And Dog Food

There is a lot of talk about how hard it is right now for many families to get the food they need for their families. That includes their pets, and the Twin Falls Animal Shelter is available to help the owners of fur babies.

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is still open, though with modified operating protocols, for adoptions and the pet food pantry. The shelter is also always in need of donations to add to the pet food pantry. These donations could be money, new bags of food, or even opened bags that your pet is unable to use. They can also use donations of pet toys and blankets.

The adoption process for cats has changed recently due to the COVID-19 restrictions. For cat adoptions you will need to fill out an application with payment beforehand and the shelter will finish the paperwork and bring the cat out to you in an adoption box. This will help keep the cats and staff as safe as possible.

The information on adoption, including pictures of the animals, can be found on the Twin Falls Animal Shelter Facebook page.