Pickup Crashes Into Bridge, Driver Charged with Felony DUI

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old Hailey woman is facing a charge of felony driving under the influence after she crashed into a bridge during the weekend.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Bradford Road and Trout Lane on Sunday just before 8 p.m. and found a small Ford pickup had hit a guardrail on the bridge. The Bellevue Marshal was already on scene when deputies arrived and found Karen Morrison to be the only occupant of the pickup.

Morrison was arrested for excessive felony DUI. According to the sheriff's office, she has two prior DUI convictions in the last ten years. Morrison was arraigned on Monday in Blaine County Magistrate Court with bond set at $1,500.